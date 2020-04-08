Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 20-year-old man is stable after a drive by shooting in Detroit.
It happened Tuesday at 11 p.m. in the area of Kentfield and Pickford.
Police say the 20-year-old was walking when a dark colored vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the body.
He was later transported to a local hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
