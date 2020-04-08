Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is investigating a break-in on the city’s west side.
It happened Tuesday at 7:33 p.m. in the 14300 block of Livernois.
Police say the manager came to the location to check on his business and observed the business was broken into.
An undisclosed amount of money was taken from the business.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Tenth Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
