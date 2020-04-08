DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – It’s critical that the community follows social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city of Detroit is reminding everyone social distancing also includes visiting your local park. Here are some guidelines.

DON’T: 

  • Use playground equipment
  • Play team or contact sports
  • Pass by someone without six feet distance

DO: 

  • Bike, walk and get exercise
  • Enjoy your time outside safely
  • Keep a distance of six feet between yourself and others at all times

