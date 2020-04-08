Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – It’s critical that the community follows social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city of Detroit is reminding everyone social distancing also includes visiting your local park. Here are some guidelines.
DON’T:
- Use playground equipment
- Play team or contact sports
- Pass by someone without six feet distance
DO:
- Bike, walk and get exercise
- Enjoy your time outside safely
- Keep a distance of six feet between yourself and others at all times
