DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit’s Central Bus Terminal was filled with covered faces Thursday as people gathered at stops waiting to get on board.

The Rosa Parks Transit Center is the busiest spot in all of downtown

As the surrounding area remains still due to the Governor’s shelter in place order.

“That’s a thing for right now. Certain people have to go to work and don’t have cars s that’s a good thing that the buses are still running,” said DDOT passenger Darnell Jackson.

But for the people who are still on the move and traveling with DDOT there are a few safety measures in place.

City officials are encouraging DDOT passengers to wear safety masks during their bus rides to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

DDOT is providing 20,000 free surgical masks for riders to cover their mouth and nose.

“All buses have the mask, know what I’m saying. People get kind of greedy you know what I’m saying, want to take three or four so when other people get on there’s none,” said Jackson.

The transportation service is working to minimize contact between drivers and passengers during the pandemic.

It comes following the death of Jason Hargrove, a DDOT bus driver who raised concerns about passengers coughing and possibly spreading the virus.

He died of Covid-19 two weeks after posting a video speaking out about the conditions.

“Nobody wants to get sick from this. People sneezing you know, whatever. Germs spread,” said Jackson.

As part of the new safety guidelines passengers are now skipping the Farebox and entering and exiting at the back door.

Buses are also cleaned after each trip.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.