LANSING (CBS DETROIT) — After extending the stay-at-home executive order to April 30, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference Thursday providing updates on the state’s response to COVID-19.
“Michigan has the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, and we’re still on the upswing. We must continue to do everything we can to slow the spread and protect our families,” said Whitmer.
Since Monday Whitmer said:
- The state of Michigan has selected the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, in collaboration with Ascension Michigan, as the site of a second alternate care facility.
- Henry For Health System, McLaren Health Care, Beaumont Health and the Detroit Medical Center will service as partners providing critical support, staffing and resources at the TCF Regional Care Center
- She sent a letter to Vice President Pence about the severe shortage of critical medications used in providing care to COVID-19 patients in Michigan.
- She signed an executive order to temporarily suspend requirements regarding licensing and regulation of emergency medical services.
- She signed an executive order to reduce unnecessary in-person contact, through the use of electronic signatures, remote notarizations, remote witness attestations and acknowledgments and remote visitations.
- Michigan is doing everything to get food benefits to people who need it
- Her and her team are working around the clock to help those who are still having technical issues filing for unemployment.
To save lives, Whitmer also announced the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities chaired by Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist.
Whitmer said Thursday there are new restrictions on stores:
- Large stores must limit the number of people in the store to four customers for every 1,000 square feet
- Stores must close some departments: garden centers, plant nurseries, furniture and flooring
- To regulate entry, stores must establish lines with markings for patrons to enable them to stand at least six feet apart from one another while waiting.
The executive order now prohibits all businesses and operations from requiring workers to leave their homes, unless those workers are necessary to sustain or protect life or to conduct minimum basic operations:
- Businesses and operations are to designate the workers who meet those criteria, and must adopt social distancing practices and other mitigation measures to protect workers and patrons in the performance of that in-person work.
To view the complete executive order visit here.
During the press conference Whitmer also said:
- The U.S. has 451,491 positive cases.
- There has been 15,938 deaths in the U.S.
- 24,790 have recovered in the U.S.
As of Thursday there are 21,504 positive cases and 1,076 deaths in Michigan. 56 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of April 3.
