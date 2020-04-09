Comments
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Eastpointe Police and Fire departments received a donation of 250 face shields each from the UAW, Ford and Troy Design and Manufacturing Co. Thursday.
This protective equipment will help Eastpointe’s first responders protect themselves as they help citizens during these difficult times.
“Our appreciation and thanks to our community partners in this time of need,” Eastpointe Police and Fire stated on their Facebook page.
