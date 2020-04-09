Comments
In the early days of the pandemic, Dr. Oz included zinc on his “Coronavirus Survival Protocol” guide because the meta-analysis showed the possible benefit of shortening a common cold. Now, a study in Turkey is currently investigating the use of zinc with hydroxychloroquine on healthcare professionals exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Dr. Oz speaks to Dr. Anthony Cardillo, an ER specialist and CEO of Mend Urgent Care in Los Angeles about the zinc protocol he’s using with his patients. Is using zinc reducing the number of days the patients are sick?