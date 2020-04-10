DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two persons of interest who may have information regarding a non-fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s east side.
It happened March 21 at 2:20 a.m. when a 34-year-old male victim was sitting inside of his blue 2008 minivan in the 4700 block of Cadillac Blvd.
Police say the two persons of interest approached the vehicle and said something to the victim, as though they were asking a question. The females then continued walking and shortly thereafter a dark colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking the 34-year-old man.
He was transported to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.
Person of Interest No. 1: Black female, light complexion, approximately 19-22 years old, slender build, braided ponytail and wearing a light-colored jogging outfit.
Person of Interest No 2: Black female, 19-22 years old, medium build, wearing a black jacket, jeans and a green shirt.
If anyone recognizes these persons of interest, or has any information regarding this crime, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 5th precinct at 313-596-5540 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
