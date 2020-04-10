Comments
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 22,783 and 1,281 deaths as of Friday at 3 p.m. EST.
56 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of April 3.
The 1,281 reported deaths include:
- two in Berrien County
- two in Branch County
- one in Calhoun County
- one in Cass County
- one in Cheboygan County
- one in Chippewa County
- one in Claire
- three in Clinton County
- one in Crawford County
- one in Delta County
- 327 in Detroit
- one in Dickinson County
- four in Eaton County
- two in Emmet County
- 57 in Genesee County
- one in Gogebic County
- three in Grand Traverse County
- six in Hillsdale County
- three in Ingham County
- two in Ionia County
- one in Iosco County
- two in Isabella County
- four in Jackson County
- seven in Kalamazoo County
- two in Kalkaska County
- 13 in Kent County
- six in Lapeer
- three in Livingston County
- 197 in Macomb County
- two in Marquette County
- one in Mecosta County
- one in Midland County
- one in Missaukee County
- four in Monroe County
- one in Montcalm County
- four in Muskegon County
- 282 in Oakland County
- one in Oceana County
- two in Otsego County
- one in Ottawa County
- nine in Saginaw County
- two in Sanilac County
- four in St. Clair County
- five in Tuscola County
- one Van Buren
- 15 in Washtenaw County
- 282 in Wayne County
- five MDOC
- four in ‘Other’
- two ‘unknown’
- one out of state
For a list of the overall confirmed coronavirus cases by county, visit here.
COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.
They include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Shortness of breath.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.
