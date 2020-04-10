



The TCF Regional Care Center opened Friday in Detroit to provide critical care to COVID-19 patients.

It is Michigan’s first alternate care facility and will accept up to 25 patients April 10, with staffing resources coming on board in the coming days to be able to care for 250 patients by the end of next week.

The TCF Regional Care Center includes:

A triage area

Patient support services

Staff changing areas

A pharmacy

Administrative space

A command center accommodating 970 bed spaces across two floors for COVID-19 patients

“Michigan is the state where innovation meets hard work, and the incredible efforts of all those involved to get this medical facility operational in under two weeks – from every level of government to health systems and partners all across Detroit – prove that once again,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “The TCF Regional Care Center will save lives and ensure those suffering some of the worst cases of COVID-19 get the critical care they need as cases in the state continue to grow.”

A partnership of health care providers – including Henry Ford Health System, McLaren Health Care, Beaumont Health and the Detroit Medical Center – is providing critical support, staffing and resources at the TCF Regional Care Center. The facility will receive patients from other southeast Michigan acute-care hospitals at least 48 hours after having been admitted as an inpatient at one of those acute-care facilities. The TCF Regional Care Center will not accept patients by ambulance or walk-up, and it will not have an intensive care unit area or provide care to patients who need ventilation.

Initial staffing of the alternate care facility will be provided by a FEMA public health team, with additional waves of contracted teams getting on site over the next week. There is a need for both paid medical professionals and volunteers at TCF Regional Care Center as the facility continues to prepare for additional patients.

Led by The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, the 350,000 square foot conversion of the TCF convention center into a medical facility took nine days. Members of the Michigan National Guard have been assisting the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) with logistics support to establish the alternative care facility at TCF.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is calling on health care professionals to apply for paid positions at TCF Regional Care Center, another alternate care facility that will open at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, and other locations that may begin operating as alternate care facilities. Positions are available for physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, and a variety of other medical, administrative assistant and security positions. Applicants for paid positions can fill out an online form to be contacted with details about specific needs, pay rates and shifts.

Medical professionals – including retired physicians and nurses – who are interested in volunteering at an alternate medical care facilities can register at www.michigan.gov/covid19volunteer.

