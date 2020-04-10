The past few weeks have been stressful.

Knowing I have to wake up and come in to work when there’s an invisible threat in the air (and it seems like everywhere) has not been easy.

As a journalist, it’s my job to report the news of the day and the Covid-19 outbreak has taken over the news cycle daily.

So here I am, in the middle of it all, putting away my personal feelings to be the professional that I was hired to be.

Truthfully, that’s what it’s really like working in a pandemic.

I can’t be blinded by my fears. I choose not to make excuses as to why I can’t show up for my shift.

I know there are stories that need to be told and it’s my job to tell it.

The number one thing that I keep on the top of my mind is safety.

Each day I’m equipped with hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.

I keep bottled water and travel-sized liquid soap on me to fully wash my hands while I’m out in the field.

I also have a long boom-mic that I can stretch out during interviews.

This enables me to adhere to social distancing orders and stay six-feet away from my subjects.

During those interviews, that’s when I really understand why I wake up every day to this job.

When I hear the stories and transcribe the concerns of the people, then I know that I am serving a purpose.

It’s a purpose that is bigger than me.

I am inspired by the bravery of our first responders and hospital staff on the front-lines.

I am grateful for the restaurant employees and grocery workers who are keeping us fed.

I am thankful for what this experience has taught me. It shows me how fragile life is and to realize the role that I play in it.

My role is to report, no matter the conditions and this is the driving force that pushes me.

It drives me to stay focused and to keep going, even in a pandemic.

