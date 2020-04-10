Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting.
It happened April 8 at 9:45 p.m. in the area of Drexel and E. Warren.
Police say a 20-year-old man was shot in the street.
There is no word on a suspect and this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
