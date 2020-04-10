Comments
MICHIGAN (PATCH) — Michigan residents now can help children, families and seniors in need due to issues caused by the coronavirus from across the state with the Food Bank Council of Michigan’s virtual statewide food drive.
The organization announced the initiative Thursday, and encourages donors to virtually shop for food items or make a direct donation. Contributors can select which of the state’s seven regional food banks receive the donation when they donate. Undesignated funds and food are distributed to areas of greatest need.
“These are unprecedented times, and the need is tremendous,” said Dr. Phil Knight, executive director, Food Bank Council of Michigan. “Food bankers across Michigan are among the many unsung heroes in the COVID-19 pandemic. They are making sure that hungry Michiganders get the food they need to survive during this crisis.”
