(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State University develops a new sanitization process for N-95 masks. Now they’re seeking government approval.
MSU and Lansing’s Sparrow Health System say the process kills off the virus that causes Covid-19.
This will help recycle and reuse the masks to relieve shortages.
If the FDA approves the process it could be used all across the country.
