April 10, 2020

CBS Detroit – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-42 on Thursday.

As with the prior order, Executive Order 2020-42 limits gatherings and travel, and requires all workers who are not necessary to sustain or protect life to stay home. Executive Order 2020-42 also imposes more stringent limitations on stores to reduce foot traffic, slow the spread of the coronavirus, and save lives as previously reported .

“Michigan has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, and we’re still on the upswing. We must continue to do everything we can to slow the spread and protect our families,” said Whitmer. “

One of the key things in this order is after April 10, 2020, traveling between two residences within Michigan is prohibited. However, if you have another residence in another state, travel is still permitted. If you want to rent a cabin up north to wait this out, that is prohibited too.

The executive order is a recission of order 2020-21. The new order limits even further what people can do “to prohibit in-person work that is not necessary to sustain or protect life”.

There are still exceptions to the travel restrictions. You may leave your home or residence and travel as necessary to:

Engage in outdoor physical activity. Remaining six feet or more away from people not in your household.

To perform jobs as defined as critical infrastructure.

If your job requires you to conduct basic minimum operations. Such as maintenance of key equipment and inventory, care of animals, ensure security, process transactions (including payroll & benefits), or to facilitate the ability of others to work remotely.

If your job involves key government operations. Such as public safety, first responders, public transit, trash pick-up, elections, legal proceedings, etc.

To obtain necessary services and supplies for yourself, household members, and pets. Limiting as much as possible who leaves the house. It also says as much as you can, secure supplies via delivery options. Examples listed of what you can leave the house for is gas, groceries, take-out food, medical supplies, and prescriptions, and anything else need to maintain the safety, sanitation, and basic operation of residences

To go to a legal proceeding.

Care for another family member or pet in another household.

Care for minors, dependants, elderly, persons with disabilities, and “other vulnerable” persons.

To visit someone in the care health care facility, residential care facility, or congregate care facility as permitted.

To work or volunteer for businesses and organizations providing food, shelter, and other necessities of life to those who are economically disadvantaged.

Other Restrictions From Order 2020-42

Of the stores allowed to stay open, the order puts additional restrictions on how they can run their businesses. They must regulate the total amount of people in their stores based on square footage and follow social distancing guidelines. Having markings to notify people where those boundaries are in areas where people commonly wait in lines.

Encouraging stores to establish text messaging or other means to let customers know when they can enter, also encouraging curbside pickup.

This also mandates certain classes of goods cannot be sold and to be blocked off. Such as:

Carpet and flooring

Furniture

Gardening Supplies

Paint

Whitmer’s order further says that stores cannot even advertise after April 13, 2020 goods that are not groceries, medical supplies, or anything that isn’t to maintain the health, safety, sanitization, and basic operation of residences.

The order creates two hours per week of shopping time for vulnerable persons. Those pregnant, over 60, and with certain chronic conditions.

People who violate this order could be issued a $1,000 civil fine, while repeat offenders could face additional fines and/or jail time.

