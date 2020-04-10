MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Looking for some uplifting news? Scroll through this roundup to see how love and support are displayed for and by the Ascension Michigan healthcare heroes.
Kids spread a little cheer for our healthcare heroes at Ascension Southeast Michigan Hospitals.
Nurse heroes at Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi received a thoughtful thank you card with words of gratitude and appreciation for their hard work and dedication.
The Ascension Standish skilled nursing facility team is working hard to keep residents safe and find creative ways to prevent isolation during this time of social distancing. Bringing residents just to their doorway allowed them to maintain safe distance during their favorite bingo game. The residents were so thankful to be able to interact with one another.
Daily updates are posted by the clinical nurse manager of the COVID unit at Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield. People love seeing the positive updates on the creative scoreboard every day.
Frontline heroes at Ascension St. John Hospital are showered with love and support by their community, family and friends.
