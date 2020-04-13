Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police say a 31-year-old man is stable after a shooting Saturday night.
It happened at 9:47 p.m. in the 15700 block of Princeton.
According to police, the man was walking down his driveway when a suspect allegedly approached, said something to the him and fired shots, striking the him in the body.
The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a medical face mask and heavy Carhart jacket.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Twelfth Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
