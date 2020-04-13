



CBS announced today the three-hour season finale of Survivor: Winners At War will air Wednesday, May 13th at 8:00 PM ET/PT only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. One week later, the new season of The Amazing Race will premiere with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, May 20th at 8:00 PM ET/PT. The Amazing Race assumes its regular Wednesday 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT time period on May 27th.

“When Survivor wraps one of its best seasons ever in May, we’re excited to schedule another signature reality series, The Amazing Race, to step seamlessly into the time period,” said Noriko Kelley, Executive Vice President, Program Planning & Scheduling, CBS Entertainment.

On the 40th season finale of Survivor: Winner At War, following an epic 39-day battle, host Jeff Probst will crown one castaway the winner who will take home the $2 million prize, the largest in reality show history, and earn the title of Sole Survivor for the second time. During the finale, Jeff will also virtually connect by video with all 20 players to discuss the highlights of the season.

Prior to the finale, Survivor will have a special two-hour penultimate episode, Wednesday, May 6th at 8:00 PM, ET/PT.

On the season premiere of The Amazing Race, 11 new teams will begin their journey of a lifetime when host Phil Keoghan kicks off the 32nd edition from the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. This season’s destinations include Trinidad and Tobago, France, Germany, Kazakhstan and Brazil, among others. The team that crosses the finish line first will be crowned the winners and receive the $1 million prize. This edition was filmed prior to the outbreak of the recent global pandemic.

Catch both of these iconic shows only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. Check your local listings for more information.