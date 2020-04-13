Filed Under:coronavirus, health, Michigan, positive cases


MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 25,635 and 1,602 deaths as of Monday at 3 p.m. EST.

433 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of April 10.

The 1,602 reported deaths include:

  • two in Bay County
  • four in Berrien County
  • two in Branch County
  • two in Calhoun County
  • one in Cass County
  • one in Charlevoix County
  • one in Cheboygan County
  • one in Chippewa County
  • one in Claire County
  • four in Clinton County
  • one in Crawford County
  • one in Delta County
  • 395 in Detroit
  • two in Dickinson County
  • five in Eaton County
  • two in Emmet County
  • 77 in Genesee County
  • one in Gogebic County
  • three in Grand Traverse County
  • seven in Hillsdale County
  • four in Ingham County
  • two in Ionia County
  • one in Iosco County
  • four in Isabella County
  • six in Jackson County
  • seven in Kalamazoo County
  • two in Kalkaska County
  • 13 in Kent County
  • six in Lapeer
  • five in Livingston County
  • 240 in Macomb County
  • four in Marquette County
  • one in Mecosta County
  • one in Midland County
  • one in Missaukee County
  • seven in Monroe County
  • one in Montcalm County
  • four in Muskegon County
  • 347 in Oakland County
  • one in Oceana County
  • two in Otsego County
  • two in Ottawa County
  • 13 in Saginaw County
  • two in Sanilac County
  • one in Shiawassee County
  • seven in St. Clair County
  • one in St. Joseph County
  • seven in Tuscola County
  • one Van Buren
  • 18 in Washtenaw County
  • 365 in Wayne County
  • one in Wexford County
  • eight at the Michigan Department of Corrections
  • four ‘unknown’
  • one out of state

For a list of the overall confirmed coronavirus cases by county, visit here.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Shortness of breath.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply