MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 25,635 and 1,602 deaths as of Monday at 3 p.m. EST.
433 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of April 10.
The 1,602 reported deaths include:
- two in Bay County
- four in Berrien County
- two in Branch County
- two in Calhoun County
- one in Cass County
- one in Charlevoix County
- one in Cheboygan County
- one in Chippewa County
- one in Claire County
- four in Clinton County
- one in Crawford County
- one in Delta County
- 395 in Detroit
- two in Dickinson County
- five in Eaton County
- two in Emmet County
- 77 in Genesee County
- one in Gogebic County
- three in Grand Traverse County
- seven in Hillsdale County
- four in Ingham County
- two in Ionia County
- one in Iosco County
- four in Isabella County
- six in Jackson County
- seven in Kalamazoo County
- two in Kalkaska County
- 13 in Kent County
- six in Lapeer
- five in Livingston County
- 240 in Macomb County
- four in Marquette County
- one in Mecosta County
- one in Midland County
- one in Missaukee County
- seven in Monroe County
- one in Montcalm County
- four in Muskegon County
- 347 in Oakland County
- one in Oceana County
- two in Otsego County
- two in Ottawa County
- 13 in Saginaw County
- two in Sanilac County
- one in Shiawassee County
- seven in St. Clair County
- one in St. Joseph County
- seven in Tuscola County
- one Van Buren
- 18 in Washtenaw County
- 365 in Wayne County
- one in Wexford County
- eight at the Michigan Department of Corrections
- four ‘unknown’
- one out of state
For a list of the overall confirmed coronavirus cases by county, visit here.
COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.
They include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Shortness of breath.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.
