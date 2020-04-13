FARMINGTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – ‘A Grateful Community’ took the time to write a handwritten thank you note to Farmington’s Public Safety.
FPS received the note Monday and posted to their Facebook page stating, “Thank you to our Grateful Community for your continued support and encouragement. It is now and will always be our honor to serve you.”
Here’s what the thank you note said:
“Dear First Responders, we just wanted to take a minute to say Thank you! Thank you for what you do every day to protect us and keep us safe! Thank you for going the extra mile in these crazy and unprecedented times! And thank you for giving us some sense of peace knowing that you are continuing to work and do what you do best — helping US. You are truly our heroes!! We pray that you remain healthy, safe, comforted and appreciated. With extreme thanks, a Grateful Community.”
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.