EASTPOINTE, MICH. (CBS DETROIT) – The Eastpointe Police and Fire Departments released their performance statistics for the month of March.
“Considering our current situation, I want to personally thank all of our police and fire personnel for their hard work and professionalism. We will continue to reman positive and serve you to the best of our abilities,” the department stated on their Facebook page Monday.
For the month of March, Eastpointe Police received 1,930 calls for services, made 120 arrests and issued 918 citations. There were 32 vehicle accidents, 65 suspicious persons/vehicle and 1,229 assists.
The Eastpointe Fire Department has 481 calls for service, 214 good intent calls, 201 medical runs, 30 service calls, 19 false alarms/false calls, 11 hazardous conditions, 5 fires/fire related, one special incident type and a total fire damage of $73,000.