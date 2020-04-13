LANSING (CBS DETROIT) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference Monday providing updates on the state’s response to COVID-19.
Whitmer opened her press conference by stating COVID-19 is a novel virus that is highly contagious and deadly. She also said coronavirus symptoms show up late, there’s no cure or vaccine and there’s not enough PPE.
Since Thursday Whitmer said:
- She joined a coalition of 12 governors who called on the Trump administration to allow for a special enrollment period of at least 30 days on the federal health care exchange.
- Her office has worked with nearly all of the state’s health insurance companies to waive cost-sharing, including copays, deductibles and coinsurance for COVID-19 testing and treatments.
- Her office announced 13 new or expanded COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in Detroit, Flint and throughout Michigan that will provide greater access to residents across Michigan and a new lab will speed up tests results.
- DTE will deliver about 2 million N95 masks to Michigan on top of the 300,000 they have already delivered.
On Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launched a statewide hotline for Michiganders whose mental health has been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Here’s the hotline number: 888-733-7753.
As of Monday at 3 p.m. Whitmer said there are 25,635 positive cases and 1,602 deaths in Michigan. 433 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of April 10.
