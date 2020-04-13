Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police are continuing the investigation of a Detroit shooting that reportedly wounded a 50-year-old man.
It happened Sunday at 12:20 a.m. in the 9000 block of Chalmers.
Police say the 50-year-old man was allegedly walking when he heard shots and felt pain.
He was later transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
