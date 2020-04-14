Menu
Netflix, Amazon, Zoom See More Business, Shares Surging During Pandemic
Amazon is one of many companies seeing a stock boost during the pandemic. Shares of Netflix, Amazon and Zoom are all up as Americans work, shop and binge from home.
2 hours ago
Pistons Owner Donates 100,000 Masks For City Workers
The owner of the Detroit Pistons is donating 100,000 PPE masks for the city's use.
Oakland County Workers Must Wear Masks When Interacting With Public
Essential and privately owned businesses in Oakland County must now wear face masks.
Amazon Hiring 75,000 More Workers, Wait List Added For Grocery Shoppers
The Covid-19 pandemic is pushing amazon into high gear.
‘Free Michigan From Gretchen Whitmer’: Protesters Rally At State Capitol
From an online recall petition with over 200,000 signatures, to a planned protest at the capitol, pressure from the opposition is now in high gear.
Report: McLaren Macomb Hospital Lay Offs Operating, Recovery Room Nurses
McLaren Macomb Hospital is preparing to lay off more than a dozen operating and recovery room nurses.
First Forecast Weather April 14, 2020 (Tonight)
Chilly temperatures overnight.
First Forecast Weather April 14, 2020 (Today)
More sunshine today.
Your Weather Today In Detroit for April 6, 2020
Detroit has no rain in the forecast for today, with light rainfall on the horizon, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone.
Help The Salvation Army with First Forecasters Karen Carter and April Moss
Don’t miss Karen Carter and April Moss ring the bell to help raise money for The Salvation Army Saturday.
CBS Sports And NFL Team Up To Re-Air Classic NFL On CBS Games
Leading into the NFL Draft, CBS Sports joins with the NFL to re-broadcast 15 recent NFL games including two Tom Brady-Peyton Manning matchups.
Kyle Larson Drops N-word, Sponsors Drop Larson
“Last night I made a mistake and said the word that should never, ever, be said,” Larson said in an apology video posted on Twitter shortly after noon Monday. “There’s no excuse for that; I wasn’t raised that way. It’s just an awful thing to say.”
Virtual Racing Brings Success, Complications For Sponsors
The popularity of virtual motorsports racing on television has come with surprising success stories and occasional complications as race teams scramble to create value for sponsors and partners.
Sporting Goods Maker RI Shift Gears To Help Coronavirus Cause
Sports have gone dark, and so have the sporting goods stores that sold the G-Form protective pads used in soccer, mountain biking and by dozens of major league baseball players.
Local Store Owner Uses Own Money To Keep Essential Workers Safe
April 14, 2020 at 10:54 pm
Steve Sattam, owner of Valuesave Foods provides essential protective gear to keep employees safe.
