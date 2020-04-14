Comments
MICHIGAN (PATCH) — Bars and restaurants struggling financially due to fallout from the new coronavirus may benefit from new relief efforts issued by the state.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer late on Monday signed an executive order offering financial relief for bars and restaurants with on-premises liquor licenses, initiating a spirits buy-back program.
The order allows the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) to use its revolving fund to buy spirits remaining in inventory at full price from bars and restaurants that purchased them prior to March 16. Liquor licensees approved for the program have until 90 days after the state’s emergency and disasters declarations are lifted to re-purchase the spirits from the MLCC.
