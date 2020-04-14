MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – After Michigan’s unemployment online system crashed Monday, state officials say they’ve added more computer servers and staff, according to The Detroit News.
The record-setting number of unemployment claims caused the online system to be down for about six hours.
Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio stated in a press conference, one million have applied for aid — which is nearly a quarter of the state’s workforce — and Michigan has paid $350 million so far in benefits to 600,000 people. He added going forward the number would continue to grow.
To help Michiganders receive unemployment benefits as a result of COVID-19, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has developed a schedule for workers to file for benefits based on the first letter of their last name. Customers are encouraged to use off-peak times 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Donofrio stated in the press conference those with last names beginning with A-L should file claims online on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Last names beginning with M-Z should file online Sundays Tuesdays and Thursdays.
If Michiganders want to file their claim by phone, those with last names beginning with A-L should call on Mondays and Wednesdays and those with last names beginning with M-Z should call Tuesdays and Thursdays. The call center’s schedule is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 866-500-0017.
