Former FDA Commissioner, Dr. Mark McClellan summarizes a report he co-authored for The American Enterprise Institute titled “Roadmap to Reopening”, which focuses on how reopening the country should be done in phases.
Dr. Oz speaks to former FDA Commissioner, Dr. Mark McClellan about whether he believes long-term effects of school closures could do more harm than the disease itself and when he believes schools should reopen based on his “Roadmap to Reopening” which he co-authored for The American Enterprise Institute’s National Coronavirus Response.