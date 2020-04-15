  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Hundreds of Michiganders rallied in Lansing Wednesday, protesting Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay at home executive order.

Many of them drove right in front of the state capitol honking and shouting.

The cars were reportedly honking for hours during business hours.

Activists have criticized Whitmer’s response to Covid-19 and her action on closing businesses.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply