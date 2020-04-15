



MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – During a press conference Wednesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo stated Michigan would receive 100 ventilators.

“We’ve stabilized our healthcare situation, New York had one of the earlier curves. There are other places in this country that are now seeing increases in the death rate and they’re seeing stress on their healthcare system. I will never forget the generosity that people across this country showed to our state,” said Cuomo.

Cuomo added that New Yorkers are “generous, grateful and gracious” and when other states need help, New York will be there for them.

“(The) state of Michigan is going through an issue right now, the state of Maryland is going through an issue. We’re stabilized, we’re going to send 100 ventilators to Michigan and 50 to Maryland,” he said.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office stated California Governor Gavin Newsom sent 50 ventilators on loan to Michigan and they would arrive in Lansing Wednesday.

