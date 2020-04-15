



The Good Fight ” recently started its fourth season on CBS All Access and it has been one of the best experiences of actor Nyambi Nyambi’s career.

The former Bucknell University basketball player plays investigator Jay DiPersia and he’s grateful for the opportunity to embody such an interesting character and work with actors like Christine Baranski and Sarah Steele.

“The best part of this experience has been saying those amazing words that Robert and Michelle King have written and getting to play with amazing actors like Christine Baranski, Delroy Lindo, Cush Jumbo and Sarah Steele, who is the one that brought me into the fold, said Nymabi in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “It’s such a great cast of people. A lot of great people have come through.”

FULL INTERVIEW:

Nyambi’s time on “The Good Fight” came after a successful run on CBS’s hit sitcom “Mike & Molly” with Melissa McCarthy and Billy Gardell. The television industry has dramatically transformed since Nyambi first started on CBS and the actor likes the runway he has to think and build his character on a streaming platform like CBS All Access.

“One of our producers Brooke Kennedy asked me what kind of investigator is Jay,” said Nyambi. “She said that the first day I was on set. It all happened so quickly and I said I don’t know. She said find out and figure it out because that’s very important in terms of where we go with this. The most important thing that I said and did was that I don’t know. That’s where Jay starts from. The idea of I don’t know and he doesn’t settle for that. He goes out and listens and gets all the information he can. That’s why you see the mysteriousness of him and the silence you get from him. The silence is very loud listening.”

Stream all of “The Good Fight” on CBS All Access and watch all of DJ Sixsmith’s interviews from “The Sit-Down” series here.