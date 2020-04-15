Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don’t despair just yet — there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Detroit look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Detroit via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

850 Whitmore Road

First up is this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence, situated at 850 Whitmore Road, is listed for $600/month for its 1,003 square feet.

In the unit, you’re promised a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and central heating. The building offers secured entry and assigned parking. The property is cat-friendly. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

825 Whitmore Road

Here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space at 825 Whitmore Road, which, at 800 square feet, is also going for $600/month.

The building features secured entry, assigned parking, additional storage space and a swimming pool. The unit also has large windows and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot allows cats. The rental doesn’t require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

80 E. Hancock St.

Then there’s this 330-square-foot studio at 80 E. Hancock St. in Midtown, listed at $650/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, a fitness center and an elevator. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

(See the listing here.)

80 Seward Ave.

Lastly, this 550-square-foot studio apartment, located at 80 Seward Ave. is listed for $750/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. Also, look for hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the residence. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a $55 application fee.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Here’s the listing.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.