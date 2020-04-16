Comments
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 29,263 and 2,093 deaths as of Thursday at 3 p.m. EST.
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 29,263 and 2,093 deaths as of Thursday at 3 p.m. EST.
433 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of April 10.
- Note on recovery: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital records statistics to identify any laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to impact Michigan, this pool will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available). The number of persons recovered on April 10, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to March 11, 2020. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.
The 2,093 reported deaths include:
- one in Barry County
- two in Bay County
- seven in Berrien County
- two in Branch County
- four in Calhoun County
- one in Cass County
- one in Charlevoix County
- one in Cheboygan County
- one in Claire County
- six in Clinton County
- one in Crawford County
- one in Delta County
- 546 in Detroit
- two in Dickinson County
- five in Eaton County
- two in Emmet County
- 99 in Genesee County
- one in Gogebic County
- three in Grand Traverse County
- nine in Hillsdale County
- six in Ingham County
- two in Ionia County
- one in Iosco County
- five in Isabella County
- eight in Jackson County
- eight in Kalamazoo County
- two in Kalkaska County
- 17 in Kent County
- 13 in Lapeer
- nine in Livingston County
- 354 in Macomb County
- five in Marquette County
- one in Mecosta County
- one in Midland County
- one in Missaukee County
- 10 in Monroe County
- one in Montcalm County
- five in Muskegon County
- 420 in Oakland County
- one in Oceana County
- two in Otsego County
- two in Ottawa County
- 20 in Saginaw County
- two in Sanilac County
- two in Shiawassee County
- eight in St. Clair County
- one in St. Joseph County
- 10 in Tuscola County
- two in Van Buren County
- 25 in Washtenaw County
- 435 in Wayne County
- one in Wexford County
- 12 at the Michigan Department of Corrections
- four ‘unknown’
- two out of state
For a list of the overall confirmed coronavirus cases by county, visit here.
COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.
They include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Shortness of breath.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.