DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 26-year-old Detroit father has been charged in connection with the kidnapping of his 3-month-old daughter and fleeing officers during a police chase.
Detroit police arrested Brandon Walker April 13 in the 20000 block of Harper. He was charged with kidnapping, child abuse and and third degree fleeing and eluding.
On April 6 at 11:40 a.m. in the 20500 block of James Couzens officers responded to a call regarding a kidnapping.
During the pursuit, police say he disregarded numerous stop signs and traffic control devices.
The pursuit was called off to prevent injury to the child and the community. Shortly after it was called off, the mother was able to retrieve the child from the vehicle unharmed in the area of 7 Mile and Oakfield. The father then fled eastbound on W. 7 Mile.
Related Link: Baby Dropped Off, Unharmed After Detroit Police Chase
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.