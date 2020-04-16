DETROIT, Mich. (CNN/CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Thursday 700 police officers have returned to work following rapid coronavirus testing.
“The Avid test gives you results in 15 minutes. We had 600 police officers on quarantine because they had been exposed to somebody with COVID-19,” said Duggan.
The mayor said they had to be sent home for 14-days because they didn’t know was exposed.
“We now have returned 700 police officers to duty because we brought every police officer, exposed fire fighter, bus driver in, got them the 15 minute test, those who are negative go back to work. But we had 200 test positive between the police, fire department and bus system. We got them right off to medical care. But it shows you what this country has been missing,” he said.
Duggan also said Detroit’s police department and fire department are back to full force because of Avid labs and the 15 minute tests.
