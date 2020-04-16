Comments
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police Chief James Craig said Thursday he has recovered from COVID-19.
It was announced from Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan on March 27 that Craig tested positive.
After testing positive, Craig went under self-quarantine but remained in control of the Detroit Police Department operations.
Craig recently underwent another COVID-19 test and says the result came back negative.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 433 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of April 10.
