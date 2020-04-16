The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Kenny Wiggins.
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 03: Head coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions talks his player Kenny Wiggins #79 during pregame warm ups prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders at RingCentral Coliseum on November 03, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
The Lions did not release terms of the contract Tuesday. Wiggins joined Detroit as a free agent in 2018. He started 13 games over the past two seasons for the Lions.
Before that, Wiggins played five seasons for the Chargers. He started 25 games for them.
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 30: Kenny Wiggins #79 of the Detroit Lions spikes the ball in celebration after a touchdown run by Zach Zenner #34 during the first half of a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Wiggins also spent time on the practice squad with the 49ers and Ravens.