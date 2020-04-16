  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Mel Robbins Show
    4:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Detroit Lions, nfl, NFL Draft

3. DETROIT (3-12-1)

LAST SEASON: Lions lost the last nine games and 12 of 13 to finish with their worst record in a decade. Ownership gave general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia a chance to come back, telling them contending for playoffs in 2020 is the expectation. QB Matthew Stafford missed the second half of the season with a back injury.

DETROIT, MI – NOVEMBER 17: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions walks off the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field on November 17, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

FREE AGENCY: Dealt CB Darius Slay to Philadelphia and acquired S Duron Harmon in trade with New England. Released LB Devon Kennard, OT Rick Wagner, DT Damon Harrison. Signed CB Desmond Trufant and Darryl Roberts, LBs Jamie Collins and Reggie Ragland, DT Danny Shelton, OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai, WR Geronimo Allison and QB Chase Daniel

THEY NEED: CB, DT, G, DE.

THEY DON’T NEED: WR, C, LB, S.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah, Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons, Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa.

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 30: Jeff Okudah #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a fourth down strop during the fourth quarter of the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State defeated Michigan 56-27. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

OUTLOOK: Quinn and Patricia may want to address a glaring need with Okudah, who can be a key defender in a pass-happy league. Quinn and Patricia are counting on Stafford being healthy. That’s why taking Tagovailoa does not seem to make sense for franchise’s leaders after they were pushed into a win-now mode to keep their jobs. Detroit desperately needs talented players to turn around defense that ranked No. 31. Lions let G Graham Glasgow go to Denver in free agency, leaving a void in the middle of the line that must protect Stafford.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply