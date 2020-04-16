OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Oakland County is partnering with Honor Community Health to offer COVID-19 drive-thru testing by appointment only.
Thursday and Friday testing will be open to “priority” patients only which include first responders, Pontiac residents, essential business employees, those 65 and older and individuals displaying coronavirus symptoms.
The drive-thru testing site is at County Complex located at 1200 N. Telegraph. Drivers should follow the drive-up testing signs to the large parking lot behind the Medical Examiners Facility (Building 28 E).
Tests are limited to 50-100 in the first two days and 250 per day going forward until more testing capacity is available.
Testing is available by appointment Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To make an appointment call the Nurse on Call hotline at 800-848-5533.
