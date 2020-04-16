MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation contracting crews will be closing both directions of Rochester Road under I-75 for bridge demolition starting at 9 a.m. Friday, April 17.
The closure is needed for demolishing the southbound I-75 freeway bridge over Rochester Road.
Currently, both directions of I-75 have two lanes open with all traffic using the northbound side of the freeway separated by a temporary concrete barrier. This configuration will allow for the southbound lanes and bridges to be reconstructed this year. This weekend’s closure will not impact traffic on I-75. Rochester Road will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, April 20.
The posted detours for northbound and southbound Rochester Road include Maple, Livernois, and Big Beaver roads.
In addition, crews will be closing the northbound I-75 exit to Rochester Road, and the Rochester Road entrance ramps to northbound I-75. Northbound I-75 traffic will exit at 14 Mile Road, then use John R., Maple, Livernois and Big Beaver roads back to Rochester Road.
Rochester Road traffic north of the I-75 interchange will use Big Beaver Road to northbound I-75. South of the interchange, traffic will use Maple and Crooks roads and enter northbound I-75 from Corporate Drive. All ramps will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, April 20.
