



Tropical Smoothie Cafe in the Metro Detroit area is participating in the launch of the brand’s systemwide initial goal of giving away 100,000 smoothies as part of its #InThisTogether campaign.

Cafes nationwide will be donating smoothies to local healthcare workers and first responders as part of its #InThisTogether campaign to help support those on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. As part of the effort, Tropical Smoothie Cafe in the Metro Detroit area has donated to hospitals in Ferndale, Brownstown, Bloomfield, Novi and Ortonville. In the upcoming days, the local Trenton location will donate to hospitals in its area as well.

“In cafes across the country, the Tropical Smoothie Cafe family is working tirelessly to support our local communities, which are currently facing unprecedented hardship,” said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. “Our safety is dependent upon the selfless, hard work of our local healthcare workers and first responders and we want to help them in any way we can. The 100K smoothie giveaway is a simple, but impactful example of one way we can show our gratitude and bring a smile to their face – one sip at a time.”

To reach the goal of 100,000 smoothies, Watson added, each cafe has been challenged to donate at least 100 smoothies. In the first days of the campaign, several franchisees jumped on board to donate more than 600 smoothies each. As of March 27, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has delivered approximately 20,000 smoothies across over 20 states and over 30 markets. The brand’s focus has been on supporting all local communities, the same communities where our franchise owners and the cafe employees live and work.

“As a small business owner, I was grateful for the opportunity to show our local first responders and healthcare workers who go above and beyond for us every day,” said Nick Crouch, a multi-unit franchisee with Tropical Smoothie Cafe and the CEO of DYNE Hospitality Group. “Even if it is just in a small way, we want them to know we appreciate their hard work that we’re all in this together!”

Consumers can follow the #InItTogether campaign by visiting Tropical Smoothie Cafe on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. To learn more about Tropical Smoothie Cafe and the #InItTogether campaign, visit the brand’s website.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®️

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with more than 830 locations nationwide. Serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand’s focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including rankings in QSR’s Best Franchise Deals, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 and Forbes’ Best Franchises, as well as Franchise Times’ Top 200+. In 2019, the brand was recognized amongst Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News’ Top 200 and Top 10 Fastest Growing Chains, Franchise Times Fast and Serious, as well as being chosen as NRAEF’s Restaurant Neighbor Award Winner.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.