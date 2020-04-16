Have you ever wondered how many A-list actors, best selling authors, and Olympic athletes share your first name?
USDirect.com created a tool that tells you what your name is most likely to be famous for. They gathered data on hundreds of names of famous actors, musicians, athletes, politicians, and authors to tell you what kind of fame is linked to your name.
Michigan’s most popular names are Oliver and Olivia!
Other interesting findings:
• John is the most popular famous name in all five categories.
• The Top 40 most famous names are all traditional male names.
• The names Jack and Jane dominate the actor and actress category.
If you would like to try the tool out for yourself click here.
If you would like to know the precise methodology click here.
