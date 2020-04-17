



As we move towards another week – wait what week is it? Social distancing, telecommuting, and lack of social contact can make some us all feel like we’re living our own Ground Hog Day over and over again. For some of us, this is a non-factor. We have our spouses, our kids, our jobs, or maybe you take care of someone. For those, finding social contact isn’t so hard. If anything, with everyone at home, there is more connection to others.

As cabin fever has set in, coping with it can be frustrating and for some… lonely or just outright depressing. After all, we were created to be social creatures. Staying six feet apart from others isn’t something that comes naturally to us. In an article by Psycom.net, studies have been done saying loneliness can lead to diabetes, autoimmune disorders (rheumatoid arthritis and lupus), and cardiovascular disease.

Another article by Harvard Health/Harvard Medical School said that a major survey of over 100,000 American adults found married men were healthier than those who were single, divorced, or widowed. Whether it’s the institution of marriage or just living with someone else that leads to better health, the studies Harvard Health says vary. The trend from the research in terms of loneliness in relation to health, it seems to be a little of both. They report men with unmarried partners tend to fare better than single men, but men living with wives have the best health of all.

Back in 2003, when the SARS epidemic was going around, and with 9/11, many studies were done examining who is most at risk to the psychological effects of being alone. According to Psycom.net, the research found young people 16-24, women, those with psychiatric illness, those with one child, and health care workers to be more at risk from social isolation. Basically, anyone who has had some trauma in the past. As these sorts of events that we’re living in, can bring these past traumas to life according to Dr. Adam Kaplin, M.D., PhD., a neuroscientist at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

What can some people experience in times like these? Psycom.net reports fear and anxiety, depression and boredom, and anger-frustration-irritability being common reactions.

Fear & Anxiety – It could be triggered by fears of catching COVID-19 or being unable to find food or supplies. Maybe it’s being laid off work, that would be perfectly understandable too.

Depression & Boredom – As our regular routines have turned upside down, and we’re cooped up at home, we lose our normal daily rhythms. Tie-in social distancing, not much to do (for some), and many places being closed, filling the time can be hard.

Anger – Frustration – Irritability – Psycom.net suggests that we have had to give away control. We’ve been thrust into an uncertain situation. Somethings we have found we can no longer control ourselves. Losing control of many things we used to enjoy in our lives all at once. Being told you cannot go anywhere, can’t find toilet paper at the grocery store, or going to a movie or a club meeting. Everyone has their own coping mechanisms, and deal with this differently. When coupled with fear and anxiety many lash-out these internal fears at others.

What’s the point? What can we do or better yet help those having trouble? If you’re ok, first off keep in mind many others are not. There is a lot we can do to help others, and that can be as simple as being a good friend. Calling people up, asking how are they doing and asking if they’re really ok. Listening and allowing others close to you to vent frustrations can go very far in helping those around you.

Showing love and support can also be acts of service to others. Maybe you have a friend or relative who is an over-worked healthcare worker with a family. Dropping off a heat-and-eat meal could make them stop for second and realize others do care for them. Or greeting others in the grocery in a friendly way – just create mindfulness of others around you. Psycom.net says that when we are kind and helpful, the pleasure centers in our brains light up. So doing good, feels good too.

Psycom.net also suggests acknowledging what’s happening and that it is stressful. Verbalizing is the first step in confronting something. I heard long ago to not worry about the things you can’t control. Because that fear does nothing but cause you stress and eventually ill health. It’s ok to have it on your radar of things so-to-speak, but until you can make a decision about it, ask yourself what can I do about this right now?

The other thing is to stay connected. Up until now, we took for granted all the daily interactions with others. Whether at the drive-thru, the workplace or even in our own homes. Facetime, Skype, Zoom, call, text with others. Perhaps start a Zoom social club with others you have a shared interest in? Whether that’s beer, crafting, or sports.

Look for the bright side. It could always be worse. Look for the little benefits in your current situation. Such as maybe working from home means you get more time with your family.

Maintaining a normal schedule can help too. It may be easy to sleep in longer, or put your work into the late-night hours. Doing your best to maintain your pre-COVID-19 routine will help keep your body on the same rhythms. As good sleep habits affects every part of our overall health. Including preventing cardiovascular disease.

Psycom.net also says that breathing exercises can help. Mindful breathing where you match your inhale with your exhale while focusing on your body can be calming. They say it doesn’t have to take a long, just a few minutes can have a benefit.

Keeping realistic goals and expectations is important as well. According to Psycom.net, when you have unrealistic goals or expectations you can create more stress. So go easy on yourself. Somethings may take longer, other things may not be possible. Give yourself time to adapt to whatever the situation is. It may mean starting new habits – which we all know are hard to break.

Manage your news intake. If you’re sucked into the spin cycle of the constant press conferences and reports, that constant bombardment of negativity can have a negative effect on your mental outlook and physical health. Unless you’re a news producer, don’t be afraid to step back and go for a walk. Perhaps taking a break from social media if needed, or at least make a decision to meter your daily social media/news contact. It’s ok to be informed, but perhaps not all the time.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Information from Psycom.net and Harvard Health Publishing- Harvard Medical School were used in the creation of this report.