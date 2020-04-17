Comments
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 30,023 and 2,227 deaths as of Friday at 3 p.m. EST.
433 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of April 10.
- Note on recovery: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital records statistics to identify any laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to impact Michigan, this pool will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available). The number of persons recovered on April 10, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to March 11, 2020. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.
The 2,227 reported deaths include:
- one in Alpena
- one in Barry County
- two in Bay County
- eight in Berrien County
- two in Branch County
- five in Calhoun County
- one in Cass County
- one in Charlevoix County
- one in Cheboygan County
- one in Claire County
- six in Clinton County
- two in Crawford County
- one in Delta County
- 582 in Detroit
- two in Dickinson County
- five in Eaton County
- two in Emmet County
- 106 in Genesee County
- one in Gogebic County
- four in Grand Traverse County
- 10 in Hillsdale County
- six in Ingham County
- two in Ionia County
- one in Iosco County
- six in Isabella County
- nine in Jackson County
- nine in Kalamazoo County
- two in Kalkaska County
- 20 in Kent County
- 13 in Lapeer
- nine in Livingston County
- 373 in Macomb County
- five in Marquette County
- one in Mecosta County
- one in Midland County
- one in Missaukee County
- 10 in Monroe County
- one in Montcalm County
- five in Muskegon County
- 442 in Oakland County
- one in Oceana County
- three in Otsego County
- five in Ottawa County
- 24 in Saginaw County
- three in Sanilac County
- two in Shiawassee County
- eight in St. Clair County
- one in St. Joseph County
- 10 in Tuscola County
- two in Van Buren County
- 25 in Washtenaw County
- 462 in Wayne County
- one in Wexford County
- 15 at the Michigan Department of Corrections
- four ‘unknown’
- one out of state
For a list of the overall confirmed coronavirus cases by county, visit here.
COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.
They include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Shortness of breath.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.
