MICHIGAN (PATCH) — A Detroit-based company has begun to produce hand sanitizer for its front-line truck drivers while also donating to first responders.
PVS Chemicals is producing its own hand sanitizer for its front-line truck drivers and has donated product for first responders in Detroit and Buffalo.
PVS chemists earlier this month began formulating hand sanitizer using raw materials. It is being manufactured at its Sharonville, Ohio, facility and bottled at its Detroit location.
