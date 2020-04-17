  • WWJ-TVOn Air

MICHIGAN (PATCH) — A Detroit-based company has begun to produce hand sanitizer for its front-line truck drivers while also donating to first responders.

PVS Chemicals is producing its own hand sanitizer for its front-line truck drivers and has donated product for first responders in Detroit and Buffalo.

PVS chemists earlier this month began formulating hand sanitizer using raw materials. It is being manufactured at its Sharonville, Ohio, facility and bottled at its Detroit location.

“We all know how crucial our front-line workers are, including first responders, and we are committed to helping others especially during these uncertain times,” said PVS Chemicals President and CEO David A. Nicholson. “We are proud of our employees who continue to deliver products to our customers for use in a variety of applications to assist first responders and other people in need.”
For the complete story, visit here.

