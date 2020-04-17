  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    03:07 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs

(CBS DETROIT) – Henry Ford Health System says it will start resuming non-Covid-19 surgeries.

Amid signs, coronavirus cases are slowing down, five area hospitals will be open for surgery.

Cancer biopsies, cardiac related procedures and other extensive surgeries were put on hold to preserve resources.

Henry Ford is also encouraging non-coronavirus patients to go to the emergency room if needed.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply