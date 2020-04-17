METRO DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Friday construction and closures for Metro Detroit over the weekend.
MDOT says all work is subject to change depending on the weather.
I-696:
Oakland – EB 696 at Orchard Lake Rd, 2 lanes open, 2 closed, Sat 8am-10am.
Oakland – NB Orchard Lake ramp to WB 696 closed, Sat 8am-10am.
Oakland – WB 696 at Haggerty Rd, 1 lane open, right lane closed, Sat 12pm-2pm.
I-75:
Oakland – NB I-75 at South Blvd, 2 lanes open, 2 left closed, Sat 2pm – 4pm.
Oakland – NB/SB Rochester Rd CLOSED under I-75 (75 remains open), Fri 9am-Mon 5am.
Oakland – Rochester Rd ramps to/from NB 75, ramps closed, Fri 9am-Mon 5am.
M-102: (8 Mile)
Wayne/Macomb/Oakland – WB 8 Mile, 94 to M-3, 2 lanes open, 2 right closed thru mid-May.
National Work Zone Awareness Week starts Monday, April 20. MDOT is asking drivers to support those essential construction workers by driving safely through work zones and/or by Going Orange on Wednesday, April 22. Please wear orange and share pictures of you, your team, your home-office colleagues all wearing orange and using #GoingOrange on social media platforms.
