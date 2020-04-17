Comments
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference Friday providing updates on the state’s response to COVID-19.
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference Friday providing updates on the state’s response to COVID-19.
Whitmer said COVID-19 is a novel virus that is highly contagious and deadly. She also said coronavirus symptoms show up late, there’s no cure or vaccine.
Here’s Whitmer’s updates:
- The MEDC announced on Wednesday 12 small businesses and nonprofits around Michigan have been awarded a total of $1 million through the Pure Michigan Business Connect COVID-19 Emergency Access and Retooling Grants program.
- Gardner-White Furniture has donated their fleet to COVID relief efforts.
- Walmart, Salesforce and State Farm have teamed up to donate 500,000 masks, 100,000 gloves and 50,000 shoe covers to Michigan.
- The Government of Taiwan donated 100,000 medical masks, which arrived Friday.
- Wayne County and the city of Southgate announced the city’s first drive-thru test site is now open. Testing will require an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app here.
- There’s a mental health hotline available from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily at 888-733-7753.
- There’s a Michigan sexual assault hotline (talk/text/chat): 855-VOICES4.
- There’s a domestic violence hotline: 800-799-SAFE.
Here’s what Whitmer said during her April 15 press conference:
- Over 3.5 million pieces of PPE (personal protective equipment) have been donated by individuals and businesses.
- California’s Governor Newsom is loaning Michigan 50 ventilators (Related link here)
- New York’s Governor Cuomo is sending Michigan 100 ventilators (Related link here)
- Whitmer signed an executive order aimed at protecting residents and the dedicated employees at Michigan’s long-term care facilities.
- Whitmer asked a group of health care professionals on the front lines what they wanted her to tell protesters at the capitol. Whitmer said the health officials said:
- Take this seriously
- They can get COVID-19 and might have a slight fever and sore muscles or could die in a matter of days. Or, maybe they survive but spend the rest of their life in a nursing home.
- If they die, they would die alone.
- As of Wednesday at 3 p.m. Whitmer said there are 28,059 positive cases and 1,921 deaths in Michigan. 433 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of April 10. (Related link here)
During her Monday press conference Whitmer said since April 9:
- She joined a coalition of 12 governors who called on the Trump administration to allow for a special enrollment period of at least 30 days on the federal health care exchange.
- Her office has worked with nearly all of the state’s health insurance companies to waive cost-sharing, including copays, deductibles and coinsurance for COVID-19 testing and treatments.
- Her office announced 13 new or expanded COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in Detroit, Flint and throughout Michigan that will provide greater access to residents across Michigan and a new lab will speed up tests results.
- DTE will deliver about 2 million N95 masks to Michigan on top of the 300,000 they have already delivered.
On Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launched a statewide hotline for Michiganders whose mental health has been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Here’s the hotline number: 888-733-7753.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
I hope she understands we know she doesn’t care about Michigan at all just do what the Democrats tell her to do in order to get the Vice President nomination or higher in the party!.