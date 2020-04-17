



DTE Energy President and CEO Jerry Norcia appears on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” this Sunday (11:30 am) to talk about the company’s efforts to help those on the front lines of battling the COVID-19 crisis.

Norcia appears with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain and talks how the Detroit-based utility has been donating thousands of masks for healthcare workers and first responders in the Detroit Police and Highland Park Police Departments.

Norcia also talks about keeping DTE workers safe, how his family has been impacted and how he sees the region regaining traction when the pandemic subsides.

DTE also created a website for consumers with questions (DTEEnergy.com/COVID19).

Then best-selling Author Mitch Albom appears with Cain to talk about his newest book – being written in real time — called “Human Touch.”

The “Human Touch” story line revolves around several families in Michigan facing the COVID-19 crisis and in Albom-like fashion offers hope and inspiration.

He’s just started writing the book, a chapter each week, and is making it available for people to read – at no charge. He’s hoping that those who can afford to do so will make a donation to his “Detroit Beats Covid 19!” program –which is administered through SAY Detroit, a 501C3 charity he founded in 2006. All proceeds are going to programs to help folks in Detroit devastated by the crisis.

The chapters are published each Friday and can be viewed at https://www.mitchalbom.com/human-touch-story/.

He’s also providing audio chapters of the book.

Albom, a columnist at Detroit Free Press who also hosts a weekday radio show on WJR-AM, talked about another project he is involved with called the Metro Detroit COVID-19 Artist Crisis Emergency Fund (A.C.E. Fund) which will provide financial relief for local arts and cultural workers experiencing financial hardship during this pandemic.

Albom is working with Huntington Bank, Metro Solutions and the city of Detroit’s Office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship which is spearheading the effort. Albom, who started out as a musician, talked about the effort . For more on the Metro Detroit COVID-19 Artist Crisis Emergency Fund see: detroitmi.gov/ace

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS, Sunday at 11:30am on CBS 62