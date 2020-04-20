DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Testing begins Monday in Detroit for employees at businesses providing essential services.
This includes grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies.
The testing at the State Fairgrounds also will be available to City of Detroit employees providing essential services and restaurant workers.
With the announcement, Mayor Mike Duggan hopes Detroit becomes the first city in the country to have testing in place for all employees of essential businesses.
After the city determines if the business is providing an essential service, the owner will receive a follow-up call and verification that the access code is valid. The code will allow business owners or employees to make testing appointments. These employees will not need a doctor’s prescription for the test.
Business owners providing essential services can call (313) 230-0505, register their company and receive an access code.
For more information visit detroit.gov/coronavirus.
