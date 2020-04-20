Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Board of Police Commissioners voted to temporarily raise the salary of its Interim Chief Investigator.
This comes after Mayor Mike Duggan announced salary cuts and layoffs.
A chair spokesperson said the board decided to raise the investigators salary because he’s currently working two jobs during the pandemic.
His salary is now over $100,000.
